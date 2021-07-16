SkyView
Krispy Kreme celebrates birthday with $1 dozen

National Doughnut Day started in 1938. (Source: Krispy Kreme/Facebook)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 84th birthday with an offer that may have you screaming “Birth-yay”!

Customers will be able to celebrate too with a one dollar birthday dozen of original glazed and one special strawberry iced and sprinkled doughnut.

The offer is good with the purchase of any dozen at participating shops across the country.

