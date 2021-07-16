Furry Friend Friday: Leopold

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Leopold is a 2 year-old kitty in need of a forever home.

Leopold was adopted as a kitten and recently returned due to no fault of his own. The family was experiencing some life changes and were unable to care for him.

Leopold is extremely friendly with people and other cats. He is very sweet and affectionate. We refer to him as the “Welcoming Committee” in our cat room because he loves to run up to you as soon as you walk in the door seeking love and attention. He is quite playful as well and loves toys of all kinds. Leopold is a large, chunky boy, weighing in at around 14.5 pounds. More to love with those furry love handles!

Today and tomorrow, Leopold will have a reduced adoption fee! Pawmetto Lifeline is holding a “Kitten Palooza” starting today, July 16th through tomorrow, July 17th. All of our on-site cats and kittens will have an adoption fee of just $25 which includes their spay/neuter, microchip with free registration, up-to-date vaccines and all have been started on heartworm and flea/tick prevention. With kitten season in full swing, our facility is at max capacity for felines. We need to find some great homes for these cats and kittens so we can make room to save even more lives! We are open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. today and tomorrow. Get a head start on the adoption process by filling out an adoption application online at pawmettolifeline.org!

