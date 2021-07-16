First Alert Forecast: More scattered storms, heat, and humidity this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Summer is in full force this weekend with highs in the low 90s, plenty of humidity and the chance of scattered showers and storms.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· 40% chance of some scattered storms and showers later this afternoon into the evening.

· The heat and humidity continue today and throughout the weekend.

· 30% chance of rain and thunder Saturday afternoon with low 90s for high temps.

· Not a washout for the weekend, but the chance of rain does go up to 40% Sunday afternoon as a cold front nears.

· A cold front moves in Monday, increases clouds and the chance of rain up to 50%.

First Alert Weather Story:

Our high pressure to our east continues to funnel in the heat and humidity from the south as clockwise winds turn around it. Expect a 40% chance of some scattered afternoon storms with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Saturday looks similar as we see a 30% chance for storms in the afternoon with high temps reaching to near 93.

Sunday a cold front nears from the northwest. This kicks off a 40% chance of rain and thunder by the afternoon. Both Saturday and Sunday do not look to be a washout. Just brief showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

Monday has the highest potential for washout. The front moves south and east and stalls a bit over the Lowcountry. Expect a 50% chance of rain and some thunder. Clouds will be more numerous and thicker, this will lead to cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

The front stalls to our east Tuesday and this continues our chance of rain and thunder. Chance of precip is around 40%. High temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s again.

Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (30%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

