First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms for your weekend, then cooler next week

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking showers and storms for part of your weekend into early next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or two could develop (20%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

· Your weekend will not be a washout, but showers and storms are in your forecast.

· A few scattered showers and storms are in your forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening (40% chance). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

· Sunday will feature a 50% chance of storms later in the day as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. Highs will be in the low 90s.

· The cold front will bring more showers and storms next week, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

We saw active weather in the Midlands Friday afternoon and evening, creating heavy rain, thunderstorms and flash flooding.  In fact, we had several reports of cars stuck in water and trees on homes.  Our weather, though, will be quiet overnight.

So, as we move through your Friday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible (20%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight.  Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure to our east will continue to impact our weather Saturday, giving way to more heat, humidity and storms. Then, late Sunday into next week, we’ll see a pattern change with our weather.

We’re tracking a few storms for your weekend. No washout is expected.  Still, keep your umbrella nearby.

Rain chances are around 40% on Saturday.  We’ll see scattered storms developing in the afternoon and early evening. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

For Sunday, we’ll see a higher chance of showers late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances are around 50%. Rain and storms will be scattered.  Highs will be in the low 90s.

Next week, the slow-moving cold front will hang around the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and storms and some cooler temperatures.

Rain chances are around 50% Monday and 40% on Tuesday. The rain and storms will be scattered.

Our high temperatures will sink into the mid to upper 80s early next week.  We’ll keep you posted on any changes to your forecast.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Stray Showers Possible (20%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. A Few Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (50%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 90.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

