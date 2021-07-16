SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

CDC reports human monkeypox case in Dallas

By CNN
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A traveler is hospitalized in Dallas with a case of human monkeypox after a recent visit to Nigeria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The traveler, who was not identified, took a flight to the United States from Lagos on July 8.

They landed in Atlanta the next day, the CDC said.

From there, there the traveler reportedly boarded a flight to Dallas.

“Travelers on these flights were required to wear masks as well as in the U.S. airports due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” the CDC said.

“Therefore, it’s believed the risk of spread of monkeypox via respiratory droplets to others on the planes and the airports is low.”

Dallas County Reports Monkeypox Virus Infection DALLAS (July 16, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services...

Posted by Dallas County Health and Human Services on Friday, July 16, 2021

Before this case, there have been at least six reported cases of monkeypox in travelers returning from Nigeria.

This case is not related to any of these previous cases, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Ricky Hamm leaves UAB's COVID unit after 187 days
‘He’s a stubborn child of God’: Medical helicopter pilot released after 187 days in hospital’s COVID unit
Frankie Lee Richburg
Sumter man arrested in connection with domestic violence incident
DHEC announces grants for ‘hyperlocal’ vaccine outreach
South Carolina's unemployment rate for the month of June dropped one tenth of a point to 4.5%...
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from May as 9,000 return to work