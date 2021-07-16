SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alligator captured by Sumter Police

The alligator was found on South Main Street in Sumter, police say.
The alligator was found on South Main Street in Sumter, police say.(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter captured an alligator Thursday, officials say.

According to police, the alligator was found lurking on South Main Street and Oakland Avenue.

Officers Wade and McCoy, along with the help of Lt. Lyons and Sgt. Sheppard-Lewis, were able to take the alligator safely to a better location.

The alligator was safely removed.
The alligator was safely removed.(Sumter Police Department)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
‘Good chance she’s already dead,’ says father of missing 5-year-old girl in Tenn.
Left to right: Sanadin Elrayes, Theodore Bye III, Charles Spillane
Federal grand jury indicts 3 Horry County men in child sex trafficking, exploitation case
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

Latest News

Police say the man told officers he stole the gator from its pen at a miniature golf course and...
Florida man tries to throw live gator onto building’s roof
Two women killed in crash
Police investigate fatal collision in Lee County
The Greer family went on a quest to return the Bible to the hands of the person or family it...
SC family reunites Bible with owner’s family after finding it in junk yard
South Carolina's unemployment rate for the month of June dropped one tenth of a point to 4.5%...
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from May