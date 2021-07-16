Alligator captured by Sumter Police

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Sumter captured an alligator Thursday, officials say.

According to police, the alligator was found lurking on South Main Street and Oakland Avenue.

Officers Wade and McCoy, along with the help of Lt. Lyons and Sgt. Sheppard-Lewis, were able to take the alligator safely to a better location.

The alligator was safely removed. (Sumter Police Department)

