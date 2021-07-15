SkyView
Worries over racism inspire push to rename fish

FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a...
FILE - In this June 13, 2012, file photo, Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois River near Havana, Ill. Illinois says it will work with federal officials and other states on a strategy for fortifying a lock and dam to keep Asian carp out of Lake Michigan. Gov. Bruce Rauner has sent letters to his counterparts in the Great Lakes region proposing negotiations toward an agreement on using the Brandon Road Lock and Dam near Joliet to block the path of the invasive fish. A federal plan has divided the region's eight states. (AP Photo/John Flesher, File)(John Flesher | AP)
By JOHN FLESHER
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — What’s in a name? When it comes to Asian carp, quite a lot.

For decades, that term has been used to describe four fish species that have infested many U.S. rivers and threaten to invade the Great Lakes. They were imported to cleanse fish farms and sewage ponds but escaped into the wild.

Now some government agencies are changing the label to “invasive carp” in the wake of anti-Asian hate crimes that surged during the pandemic.

At the same time, Illinois officials and partner groups are planning to give the four species yet another name in a marketing campaign to get more people to eat them.

