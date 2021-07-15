The Shoe Fits with Town Theatre’s Cinderella

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As some of you are home cleaning your castle right now, put down the mop and make plans to see Cinderella. The new Broadway adaptation of the classic tale runs July 16 to August 1 at Columbia’s Town Theatre.

Taking the title role of Ella is Maya Fanning, a newcomer to the Town Theatre stage. And Zachary Linick is princely as Topher who seeks to find his life’s purpose, though he is constantly dodging countless women of the kingdom. The two characters joined WIS TV Midday to not only explain how this is not your mother’s Cinderella, but also to share their amazing voices with the viewing audience.

The musical has some of your favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” but the up-to-date libretto will give you a new love for the story of the girl behind the glass slipper.

Ticket prices for Cinderella are $25. Seniors (65+), full-time college, and active duty military are $20. Youth (17 and under) are $15.For more details go to www.towntheatre.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.