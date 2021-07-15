SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

The Shoe Fits with Town Theatre’s Cinderella

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As some of you are home cleaning your castle right now, put down the mop and make plans to see Cinderella. The new Broadway adaptation of the classic tale runs July 16 to August 1 at Columbia’s Town Theatre.

Taking the title role of Ella is Maya Fanning, a newcomer to the Town Theatre stage. And Zachary Linick is princely as Topher who seeks to find his life’s purpose, though he is constantly dodging countless women of the kingdom.  The two characters joined WIS TV Midday to not only explain how this is not your mother’s Cinderella, but also to share their amazing voices with the viewing audience.

The musical has some of your favorite Rodgers & Hammerstein songs including “In My Own Little Corner,” “Impossible/It’s Possible” and “Ten Minutes Ago,” but the up-to-date libretto will give you a new love for the story of the girl behind the glass slipper.

Ticket prices for Cinderella are $25.  Seniors (65+), full-time college, and active duty military are $20.  Youth (17 and under) are $15.For more details go to www.towntheatre.com.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

Latest News

The Shoe Fits with Town Theatre’s Cinderella
The Shoe Fits with Town Theatre’s Cinderella
RCSD responded to a witness seeing a person let a pig out of a vehicle and drive off with the...
Deputy rescues pig after driver abandons it in Richland County
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is Saturday, July 31.
Show your support for deputies at this year’s Guardians of the Night K9 5K