SC reports 638 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday, the Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 331 new confirmed cases and 307 new probable cases of the virus. Those numbers are accurate as of July 13.

The difference between confirmed and probable cases is based on the type of test a person receives. Probable cases are treated as confirmed cases by doctors, DHEC says.

To see confirmed and probable cases by county, click or tap here .

The deaths reported Thursday all happened within the past two weeks.

DHEC said the “delay in the reporting of an individual’s death during this pandemic is often attributed to ensuring the death is accurately classified.”

Click or tap here to see confirmed and probable deaths by county.

While new cases of COVID-19 were on the decline in South Carolina in June, now cases are on the rise.

The number of COVID-19 cases remains low compared to the surge over the winter, but case counts are climbing.

An NBC News analysis found that as of July 7, the state saw a 55% jump over the previous 14 days.

THE LATEST

Health officials continue to urge all residents to get vaccinated against the virus.

A recent DHEC data review suggests people who are not fully vaccinated account for nearly all COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINES

Everyone over the age of 12 in South Carolina is currently eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Get more details and make an appointment by clicking or tapping here .

As of July 13, DHEC reported that of vaccine-eligible South Carolina residents:

49.4% have received at least one vaccine -- 2,122,132 people

43.6% are fully vaccinated -- 1,871,017 people

TRACKING PERCENT POSITIVE

Percent positive refers to the number of people who test positive for COVID-19 in relation to the number of tests being performed.

DHEC says the percent positive from the 5,624 molecular tests most recently reported to them was 7.3% (not including antibody tests).

COVID-19 TESTING

DHEC encourages everyone who is out and about in the community to get tested routinely, at least each month.

Find testing locations by clicking or tapping here .

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

As of Tuesday, DHEC says 74.34% of inpatient beds in South Carolina are in use while 68.27% of ICU beds are in use.

There are 192 hospitalized patients who have COVID-19 or are suspected of having it and awaiting a test, DHEC said. Of those patients, 53 are in the ICU.

DHEC is reporting 1,940 ventilators available in the state with 358 of them in use. COVID-19 patients account for 16 of those.

These numbers are now updated once a week, on Tuesdays.

Click here for more information on hospital bed occupancy by county .

For information on nursing homes and long-term care facilities impacted by the virus, click or tap here .

TRACKING MIS-C AND VIRUS VARIANTS

DHEC has a dashboard that shows the number of cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

It also shows how many cases of different variants have been found in the state, by type.

To date, there have been 12 reported cases of the highly-contagious delta variant of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

KEY INDICATORS OF COVID-19 IN SC

Below is DHEC’s Key Indicators dashboard. It’s meant to give an “at-a-glance view” of important data points used to measure the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

It shows trends in cases, testing, deaths, hospitalizations, and more.

DHEC says all of these factors need to be considered when evaluating the spread of COVID-19 in South Carolina.

