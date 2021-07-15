Rental, used car prices surge due to limited supply of new cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a price increase of 5.3% for new cars and 45.2% for used car from June 2020 to July 2021.

The increase, car dealers say, is because there is a shortage of new cars due to a decrease in microchip production. Microchips are needed for every new car as they power all electronics in the car from Bluetooth to breaks.

Car Prices (WIS)

Demand is up as well, car dealers say. People are eager to travel following the pandemic and many are on the market for a new car. Because there is a shortage in new cars, consumers have turned to buying used cars which has greatly increased the price.

Bill McDaniels, owner of McDaniels Acura in Columbia, says he’s a few hundred cars short.

“We should be selling a whole lot more cars than we’re selling,” says McDaniels. “We’re probably, the whole industry, in my opinion, is off probably close to 60% of what we should be selling this time of the year and what we should be stocking.”

Even rental car dealers are feeling the impact of the car shortage. Robert Abston, owner of A+ Car Rentals, says all 60 of his cars are rented out.

“I mean, I’d buy another 60 tomorrow. I can’t,” says Abston. “I don’t have the workforce to be able to rent out the vehicles. I don’t have the ability to buy the amount of cars. I can’t find 60 cars right now that I can buy tomorrow.”

Abston says the cars he’s been able to buy have been purchased at increased rates due to the shortage, as much as $4,000 above what he would usually pay.

Research economist Joey Von Nessen says only time can fix the supply and demand issue.

“We know that there is a concerted effort right now to scale up the supply to meet that demand,” says Von Nessen. “The problem is that this is a long-term process and it takes many months to scale up fixed assets, and the ability to generate more supply at a sustained pace.”

Car dealers and eceonomists estimate the new car supply will be near normal levels at the beginning of 2022.

