SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rehabbed mama manatee and her calf set free in Florida river

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Fla. (AP) — A baby manatee and its injured mother are now swimming in Florida’s St. Johns River after undergoing four months of rehabilitation at Sea World Orlando.

The pair were released Wednesday near Blue Springs State Park. They were brought to SeaWorld in March.

It was a bit of good news for manatees after a report last week that Florida has already broken the record for manatee deaths this year.

Wildlife officials say more than 850 manatees have died in 2021.

Starvation is the primary reason for the deaths. Much of the seagrass they eat has vanished as water quality declines.

Even if they can be saved, what future awaits Florida's most iconic species? With their food source vanishing, rescued...

Posted by Daytona Beach News-Journal on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
Jerome Rainey
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say

Latest News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) talks about infrastructure reform and other legislative issues...
Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
The ban on sales goes into effect on October 1, 2024.
Invasive Bradford pear to be banned for sale in SC
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Money in the bank: Child tax credit dollars head to parents