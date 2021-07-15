RCSD seek identity of man wanted for grand larceny

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say is wanted for grand larceny.

Officials say he stole a vehicle from the Audi Dealership at 1020 Hannah Drive on July 1. He is possibly driving a white Chevy Camaro.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to submit a tip through Crimestoppers by visiting crimesc.com.

