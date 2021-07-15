Deputy rescues pig after driver abandons it in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is accustomed to helping people but on Thursday, that “someone in need” was an animal.

Deputies responded to the scene after a witness said they saw a person let a pig out of a vehicle and drive off leaving the animal stranded.

When deputies arrived they took the pig in, giving it a short stay in their K9 kennels.

After the stay a Richland County deputy decided to take take the pig home.

We help people everyday but sometimes our job calls for helping out an animal. Today, that was a pig. 🐷 A witness saw someone let the pig out of a vehicle and drive off. After a short stay in our K9 kennels, the pig has now gone to live a happy life with one of our deputies! pic.twitter.com/QAGUUeBf29 — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.