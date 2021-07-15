SkyView
Deputy rescues pig after driver abandons it in Richland County

RCSD responded to a witness seeing a person let a pig out of a vehicle and drive off with the animal stranded.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is accustomed to helping people but on Thursday, that “someone in need” was an animal.

Deputies responded to the scene after a witness said they saw a person let a pig out of a vehicle and drive off leaving the animal stranded.

When deputies arrived they took the pig in, giving it a short stay in their K9 kennels.

After the stay a Richland County deputy decided to take take the pig home.

