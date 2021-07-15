SkyView
Nikki Haley endorses Sen. Tim Scott in re-election bid

Scott announced his re-election campaign in late June. (This photo is from archive footage from when Haley was governor of South Carolina.)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has endorsed Sen. Tim Scott in his re-election bid.

Scott, a Republican senator from South Carolina, announced his re-election campaign in late June.

RELATED | Sen. Scott launches reelection, wants to go back to the ‘good ‘ole days’ of Pres. Trump

He won his first full term in the U.S. Senate in 2016.

In a statement Thursday, Haley focused on Scott’s bipartisan efforts in the Senate:

“While D.C. Democrats play identity politics, Tim Scott is focused on solutions. From opportunity zones to police reform that supports law enforcement, he’s making sure everyone has access to the American dream. I’m proud to endorse my friend Tim because he’s proven he will never let us down.”

Scott said after this upcoming term, he will not seek re-election again, but he sidestepped questions about a potential presidential run.

Two Democrats, State Rep. Krystle Matthews and Angela Geter from Spartanburg, have announced plans to challenge Scott in the general election.

