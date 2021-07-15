Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kraft Heinz plant in Newberry is looking for more workers, and is prepared to pay them more too.

On Thursday, the corporate office confirmed to WIS the plant would be offering higher wages to “roles directly involved in the primary processing of our quality turkey meat.”

A spokesperson estimated the investment to be worth $3.5 million but did not elaborate on how much each worker would be paid extra, or how many workers would be eligible. Here’s the statement:

“Kraft Heinz is proud to be a long-standing member of the Newberry, SC community and employs more than 1,500 people at our plant. We continue to make investments in our people, including recently announcing increased wages for roles directly involved in the primary processing of our quality turkey meat. The wage increases, which will total nearly $3.5 million, are in addition to our already competitive compensation, benefits, and rewards packages.

In addition to the most recent news, the plant offers hourly employees a variety of incentives and rewards such as attendance incentives, an employee referral program, new hire retention bonuses, and long-standing tenure recognition programs. Once totaled, the Company has made an additional $1MM investment this year in these types of employee programs.”

Those interested in applying for roles at the Kraft Heinz Newberry plant are encouraged to attend an on-site job fair this Saturday, July 17 from 10 am until 3 pm. Currently, there are roles open for all levels of experience across the plant and can be found at //Kraftheinz.com/careers.

The spokesperson also sent a flyer for the hiring event on Saturday.

The company is advertising openings in 12 roles online, including the turkey processing roles.

The job postings for the turkey processing work lists the salary range from $13 to $15 per hour.

The Newberry County Economic Development Office lists the plant as the largest employer in the county.

City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said the plant’s success is the area’s success.

“We’re just loving to see those wages going up. People can better themselves, better their families. That’s our number one thing we’re excited about, but at the same time it benefits our local economy as well, and people can put money into our economy, and that just spreads out to other people as well,” he said.

It’s unclear how many workers the company is looking to hire.

