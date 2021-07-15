SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push

Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kraft Heinz plant in Newberry is looking for more workers, and is prepared to pay them more too.

On Thursday, the corporate office confirmed to WIS the plant would be offering higher wages to “roles directly involved in the primary processing of our quality turkey meat.”

A spokesperson estimated the investment to be worth $3.5 million but did not elaborate on how much each worker would be paid extra, or how many workers would be eligible. Here’s the statement:

“Kraft Heinz is proud to be a long-standing member of the Newberry, SC community and employs more than 1,500 people at our plant. We continue to make investments in our people, including recently announcing increased wages for roles directly involved in the primary processing of our quality turkey meat. The wage increases, which will total nearly $3.5 million, are in addition to our already competitive compensation, benefits, and rewards packages.

In addition to the most recent news, the plant offers hourly employees a variety of incentives and rewards such as attendance incentives, an employee referral program, new hire retention bonuses, and long-standing tenure recognition programs. Once totaled, the Company has made an additional $1MM investment this year in these types of employee programs.”

Those interested in applying for roles at the Kraft Heinz Newberry plant are encouraged to attend an on-site job fair this Saturday, July 17 from 10 am until 3 pm. Currently, there are roles open for all levels of experience across the plant and can be found at //Kraftheinz.com/careers.

The spokesperson also sent a flyer for the hiring event on Saturday.

The company is advertising openings in 12 roles online, including the turkey processing roles.

The job postings for the turkey processing work lists the salary range from $13 to $15 per hour.

The Newberry County Economic Development Office lists the plant as the largest employer in the county.

City of Newberry Mayor Foster Senn said the plant’s success is the area’s success.

“We’re just loving to see those wages going up. People can better themselves, better their families. That’s our number one thing we’re excited about, but at the same time it benefits our local economy as well, and people can put money into our economy, and that just spreads out to other people as well,” he said.

It’s unclear how many workers the company is looking to hire.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

Latest News

The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.
S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt
Gas station employee arrested, accused of shooting at customer in parking lot
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation is investing more than $100 million in Lexington County.
Nephron expanding operations in Lexington County, creating 250 new jobs
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
2 injured after moped collision in Columbia