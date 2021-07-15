Nephron expanding operations in Lexington County, creating 250 new jobs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation is investing more than $100 million in Lexington County, creating 250 new jobs in the Midlands.

On Thursday, Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced the opening of Nephron Nitrile, a plant that will produce American-made, medical-grade nitrile gloves.

“Over the course of the last year, we have poured every bit of creativity, energy and resources we have at our disposal into doing our part, as a proud Made-in-America manufacturer, to respond to an unprecedented crisis,” said Nephron Owner & CEO Lou Kennedy. “Nephron Nitrile is the latest part of our ongoing effort to make South Carolina the nationwide example for effectively responding to America’s needs, this time by shoring up the domestic supply chain.

The investment follows Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Order 2021-17, which established a new, statewide focus on the recruitment of pharmaceutical and medical supply manufacturers and directs state agencies to focus procurement efforts of medicines, medical devices and medical supplies on those made in South Carolina.

The operations will be located within an Opportunity Zone – a program created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which encourages economic development and job creation in economically distressed communities.

“Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s continued investment in South Carolina and our people will go a long way toward creating much-needed independence in this industry. This great company continues to show that we have the talent and the ability to do anything we put our minds to, right here in South Carolina,” said McMaster.

Individuals interested in joining the Nephron team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

