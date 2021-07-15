COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Martin’s unite in the Garnet and Black.

This basketball season Gamecock men’s coach Frank Martin welcomes his son Brandon to the program.

“He brought it up to me, and at first, I was surprised,” said Brandon.

It’s a rare opportunity a father and son have to team up on the Division One level.

Brandon spent the past three years competing at USC Upstate. He wanted a change of scenery. A couple of months ago, Frank approached him with an offer to join the Gamecocks.

“It was very big when he told me,” recalled Brandon.

Brandon, at first, was shocked about the offer.

“I took a lot of time to think about it and discussed it with everyone close to me, family, friends,” added Brandon.

The final approval came from the very top, Frank’s wife, Anya.

“I needed Anya to sign off on it,” Frank said. “I told Brandon to let her know that he was at peace and ready to make this work. It’s a family deal at the end of the day. It’s awesome.”

The timing was perfect with Brandon’s desire for a new path on the court and to play for dad.

“I thought it was always cool to play for my dad,” Brandon said. “Growing up, I always admired him and wanted to follow in his footsteps. Being able to soak up everything on the same court as him. It will help me out in the future.”

Now, Brandon will follow dad’s lead on the court. Frank looks forward to having someone in the locker room he can trust after a difficult season, along with the chance to coach his son.

“At the end of last year, there was a lot of doubt,” Frank said. “There was doubt in our locker room from the players toward me and me toward the players. There was just doubt. I’ve never been around that in my life.”

“As I separated from last year and started digging in for next year, I needed to eliminate doubt,” continued Frank. “If I can’t trust my son, I got major problems in life. Forget coaching basketball. Having him around is going to give me someone I trust right away. It doesn’t mean he is going to be perfect. It doesn’t mean the relationship is going to be perfect. At the end of the day, he trusts me, and I trust him. I thought that was very important for our locker room.”

“I think the trust part is big,” said Brandon. “Me and my dad have a great relationship, and it’s grown over the years. I think I can help other players, too, like I know how he is and what he means for certain things.”

And Brandon’s excited to carve out a new future playing for his dad.

“I want to be my own person,” said Brandon. “I don’t want to be known for being Frank’s son. I’m my own player. I want to work hard and do what I can to help the team.”

“Being at the workouts, he’s playing pretty well,” added Frank. “I’m excited to have him around.”

