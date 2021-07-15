Man arrested in connection with stolen flags in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing several flags from yards and outside of homes in the Town of Lexington.

Christopher Lee Sisney, 37, has been charged with seven counts of petit larceny.

On July 12, officers began responding to reports of numerous thefts in the Wellesley neighborhood.

Eight American flags, along with a decorative yard flag, had been stolen during the first incident that occurred on June 25. Seven additional incidents occurred during the early morning hours of July 11 and July 12, officials say.

On July 14, a resident contacted authorities saying he saw the suspect, who was captured on surveillance footage, walking into the neighborhood.

Police searched the area and found Sisney near the neighborhood’s entrance.

During an interview with investigators, Sisney said that he was staying with friends who live in the area. He later confessed to stealing the flags and yard decorations from homes and yards in the neighborhood.

When asked why he had stolen the flags, Sisney said that he wasn’t really sure and did so while heavily intoxicated. He also said that he had no memory of where he put the flags other than throwing them in the woods.

Sisney is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center. His bond has been set at $1,400.

