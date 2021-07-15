SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Gas station employee arrested, accused of shooting at customer in parking lot

(VNL)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas station employee has been arrested after shooting at a customer in the store’s parking lot, police say.

Malasia Williams, 23, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Williams, an employee at the Speedway Store on Broad River Road, and a customer got into an altercation while inside of the store that eventually moved outside.

According to reports, Williams went back into the store, returned to the parking lot with a gun, and shot at the victim.

No one was injured during this incident.

Williams was taken into custody and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This is a rendering of what part of the new Riverbanks Zoo Aquarium & Reptile Conservation...
Big changes coming to Riverbanks Zoo and Garden
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Sen. Lindsey Graham says he will ‘go to war’ for Chick-fil-A as some Notre Dame students disapprove of restaurant
MUSC Health officials confirmed Wednesday that five employees have been fired from the hospital...
MUSC terminates 5 employees who did not get COVID-19 vaccine
Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

Latest News

Newberry County's largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
Newberry County’s largest employer confirms pay raises amid recruiting push
The bulldog statue stands at the Chestnut Street entrance of South Carolina State University.
S.C. State to forgive $9.8 million in student debt
Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation is investing more than $100 million in Lexington County.
Nephron expanding operations in Lexington County, creating 250 new jobs
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
2 injured after moped collision in Columbia