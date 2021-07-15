Gas station employee arrested, accused of shooting at customer in parking lot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gas station employee has been arrested after shooting at a customer in the store’s parking lot, police say.

Malasia Williams, 23, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officials say Williams, an employee at the Speedway Store on Broad River Road, and a customer got into an altercation while inside of the store that eventually moved outside.

According to reports, Williams went back into the store, returned to the parking lot with a gun, and shot at the victim.

No one was injured during this incident.

Williams was taken into custody and is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

