First Alert Forecast: Afternoon storms today and Friday, then a hot and humid weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Afternoon storms are the name of the game! Today and tomorrow the chances of afternoon rain are around 40%.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· 40% chance of showers and some thunder both today and Friday afternoon.

· We see highs near 93 with humid conditions this weekend. 20% chance of storms Saturday and a 30% Sunday.

· A cold front stalls over the area Monday increasing the chance of rain to 50%.

· Rain chance lasts into Tuesday as the front lingers over the Carolina coastal plain.

First Alert Weather Story:

The chance of rain and storms has gone up a little today and tomorrow. We’re now looking at a 40% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon hours and into the early evening. A strong Bermuda high pressure system sits to our east and will funnel in enough humidity to warrant the chance of rain and storms both today and tomorrow.

The high strengthens a little Saturday which lowers the chance of rain to 20%. The humidity is still there though with high temperatures reaching the low 90s.

Sunday the high weakens a bit and our chance of rain goes back up to 30%. A cold front is approaching from the northwest. Before it gets here expect our high temps to be near 93 with high humidity.

The front pushes in Monday afternoon and stalls over the region. This brings a 50% chance of rain and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the upper 80s. Rain chances linger into Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain and storms.

Today: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (40%). Highs in the upper 80s.

