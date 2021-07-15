First Alert Forecast: Tracking a few storms for your weekend, then cooler weather next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Slightly cooler weather moves into the Midlands next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are in your forecast (20-30%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low t mid 70s.

· More hot, humid weather is expected Friday into your weekend.

· We’re expecting highs in the low 90s Friday with a chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms (30% chance).

· Your weekend won’t be a washout, but showers and storms are possible Saturday (20% chance) and Sunday (40% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

· A cold front brings more showers and storms next week, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Thursday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will diminish. Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure to our east will continue to impact our weather Friday and Saturday, giving way to more heat, humidity and storms. Then, next week, we’ll see a pattern change with our weather.

On Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible by afternoon and evening. They will be scattered. Rain chances are around 30% for now.

We’re also tracking a few storms for your weekend. No washout is expected. Still, keep your umbrella nearby. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday. They’ll mainly be pop up in nature. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

For Sunday, we’ll see a higher chance of showers late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Next week, a slow-moving cold front will hang around the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and storms.

Rain chances are around 50% Monday and Tuesday, then down to 30% by Wednesday. As a result, our high temperatures will sink into the mid to upper 80s early next week. We’ll keep you posted to any changes to your forecast.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered PM Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

