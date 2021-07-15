Child sex trafficking ‘huge’ problem in Midlands, rescue group says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Child sex trafficking is a huge problem in the Midlands, according to Lighthouse for Life, an organization that rescues victims from sex trafficking.

They’ve received more than 30 calls from alleged sex trafficking victims since January.

Lighthouse for Life says perpetrators start grooming victims as young as 12 years old.

They’re trying to educate the public on how to spot suspects.

Child sex traffickers prey on the most vulnerable, experts say.

“The majority is 12 to 14 to 16 (years old),” Vicki Jackson said. “Really adolescents are vulnerable; they want to fit in and be accepted. That’s where the traffickers come.”

Jackson says they are trying to bring more attention to the issue.

She says it’s always been a problem, but people didn’t identify it.

“Because of COVID, teens are online more,” Jackson explained. “Romeo pretends to be a boyfriend (meeting victims) at the shopping mall. The perpetrators look for victims who have low self esteem.”

Most have probably heard the urban myths where sex traffickers snatch their victims and hold them hostage, but that isn’t the case, according to Elizabeth Rummel, who works with Richland County victims.

She says the perpetrators will groom their victims online.

“This typically happens in someone’s own house and escalates into requesting for pictures, then more explicit content,” Rummel said. “The kid shares them pictures, then he uses them as blackmail and coerces the kid to send more content.”

Once they are in the cycle, Jackson says it doesn’t usually stop until after they become adults, oftentimes ruining their lives.

Boys can also fall prey to child sex trafficking, and Lighthouse for Life is trying to change the stigma so male victims aren’t afraid to come forward.

If you or someone you know is a victim of child sex trafficking, call the national hotline at 888-373-7888.

