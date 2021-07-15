Aiken horse community heartbroken after local rider killed by riding accident

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heartbreak in the Aiken horse community this evening. Annie Goodwin was known for her accomplishments on her horse. Those who knew her say riding horses was in her blood.

Annie Goodwin was doing that yesterday at the Stable view equestrian facility in Aiken. That’s when they say her horse missed a jump. Annie was thrown off the horse and later died. Stable View is closed now for the next two weeks. Since the accident messages of support for Annie’s family have poured in on social media.

Understandably this is hard for everyone. Friends say they’ll miss Goodwin’s infectious smile and positive personality most.

Annie grew up riding and caring for horses. Naturally talented and an accomplished rider on her way to the top. Her skills and passion did not go unnoticed, Olympic equestrian Will Coleman wrote on Facebook that she will continue to inspire the people she knew personally and professionally. Annie worked closely with Daniel Geitner who says she was more than just a friend.

“Really a part of our personal family, barn family and all the extended horse community in Aiken were a real close-knit group and this has hit everyone pretty hard,” said Daniel Geitener, Owner and Operator of DFG stables.

When we spoke to the people at Stable View, the woman said this was just so difficult for her family and her work family. Stable View is working to honor Annie’s legacy. They don’t have anything set in stone just yet.

