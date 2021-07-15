SkyView
2 hospitalized after moped collision in Columbia

The cause of the collision is under investigation.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a collision involving a moped and a car.

Officials say two people were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after the collision on Gervais Street near the Park Street intersection.

Traffic is being diverted and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

