2 hospitalized after moped collision in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Columbia Police Department are investigating a collision involving a moped and a car.

Officials say two people were taken to a local hospital Thursday morning after the collision on Gervais Street near the Park Street intersection.

Traffic is being diverted and the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.