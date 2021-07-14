Upstate YMCA pauses summer day camp program due to COVID-19 cases

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - The Travelers Rest YMCA day camp program has been paused due to confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Scot Baddley, president and CEO, YMCA of Greenville.

Baddley released the following statement:

“The George I. Theisen Family YMCA in Travelers Rest remains open to all members, and operations at the branch continue as normal. The branch has temporarily paused one of its programs which takes place offsite, summer day camp, due to confirmed cases of COVID. We are working to resume summer day camp as quickly as possible and will do so as soon as it is safe. While we strongly encourage COVID vaccinations, we do not require it. We continue to closely monitor and adhere to SCDHEC’s guidelines and will communicate all updates to participants, their parents and members.”

Amanda Long, A PR professional who manages communications for Greenville County YMCA, says that six children tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic.

