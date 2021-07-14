Three arrested for attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections has arrested three people accused of attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners at Kershaw Correctional Institution.

Kobrandum Kshawn Bostick, 29, Kimar Lezon Bostick, 38, and Krystal Pinkeny, 34, have all been charged with attempting to provide contraband to a prisoner.

According to reports, officers executed a traffic stop on a vehicle near the institution.

During the traffic stop, officers found a drone and three duct-taped packages containing tobacco, cellphones, and rolling papers.

Kobrandum, Kimar, and Krystal were then taken into custody.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department is assisting SCDC with this case.

