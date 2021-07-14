SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin dies at 94

Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.
Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer Shirley Fry Irvin has died at 94.

Fry won three consecutive major titles in the 1950s to complete a career Grand Slam.

Her death Tuesday was confirmed by the International Tennis Hall of Fame, where she was a 1970 inductee.

She lived in Naples, Florida.

Competing as Shirley Fry, she came out of retirement in 1956 when she was invited to represent the United States in the Wightman Cup.

She then won three consecutive major titles — Wimbledon and the U.S. Championships that year, and the Australian Championships in 1957 before retiring for good.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
James Clark had served as S.C. State's president since 2016.
Trustees oust Clark as SC State president

Latest News

Thousands of firefighters are battling the Beckwourth Complex Fire in California, which has...
Fires threaten Indigenous lands in desiccated Northwest
New data analysis by researchers at Georgetown University identifies 30 clusters across the...
Summer setback: COVID deaths and cases rising again globally
Three arrested for attempting to furnish contraband to prisoners
FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021 file photo, Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, speaks against an...
20 states support South Carolina in abortion lawsuit