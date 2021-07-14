Suspect charged in series of Aiken-area robberies

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety investigators have formally charged a suspect in a string of local robberies.

Lintel Lizzil Kirkland, 28, of Aiken, was charged with five counts of armed robbery, one count of attempted armed robbery, two counts of kidnapping, and multiple additional weapons charges for his involvement in several armed robberies dating back to early May, according to the agency.

Since May, investigators have diligently investigated several armed robberies occurring at Circle K and Sprint convenience stores as well as Dollar General and Waffle House.

They were able to identify similarities throughout all of the cases leading them to the arrest of Kirkland.

The agency was assisted in this investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, 2nd Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

