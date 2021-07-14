Show your support for deputies at this year’s Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been ten years since Fargo, a K9 with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, was shot and killed in the line of duty. Other dogs, like Emy, are carrying on the mission of the K9 team.

Emy is the partner of Sr. Corporal Gavin Walmsley and they joined me today on WIS TV Midday with how you can be part of protecting deputies - both the human and K9 ones.

The Guardians of the Night K9 5K is Saturday, July 31 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds in Columbia. Gates open at 7. The family fun run and walk are at 8:30. The timed 5K race is at 9:30.

The price for the in-person 5K is $25. The virtual event is $30.

