SC police find drugs disguised as candy, snacks geared toward kids

Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
Police say the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children.
By WYFF Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WYFF/WIS) - Greenwood police are sharing pictures from a recent drug arrest because the drugs were disguised as candy and treats geared toward children, according to Jonathan Link, with the Greenwood Police Department.

Photos from a recent drug arrest in SC.
Photos from a recent drug arrest in SC.(Greenwood Police)

Link said an officer stopped a vehicle on July 1 on East Cambridge Avenue and later found the items pictures below as well as an ounce of cocaine, more than $1,000 and a gun.

Officers said the driver, 37-year-old Tawaski Ravon Ervin, was charged with several charges including trafficking cocaine, unlawful carrying of a pistol, third offense possession of MDMA, failure to stop for blue lights and sirens.

