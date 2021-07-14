SkyView
S.C. man beat woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, police say

Jerome Rainey
Jerome Rainey(Source: Gaffney Police Department)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Gaffney man is accused of beating a woman to death after breaking into her bedroom window, according to Gaffney police.

Police said they were called to a home Thursday on Camellia Circle about a break-in.

They said Jerome Rainey forced his way into a bedroom and assaulted 67-year-old Ruby Sizemore Brown.

Brown died on her way to the hospital, police said.

Police said Rainey and Brown knew each other and Rainey was on trespass notice.

Rainey was later arrested and charged with murder, a police report said.

