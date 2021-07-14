SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rules changed after Black softball player in Durham had to cut hair

Softball rules change
Softball rules change(WRAL)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - The national governing body for high school athletics has changed its softball rules after a Black player in North Carolina was forced to cut her hair because of the beads she was wearing.

The Charlotte Observer reports the National Federation of High Schools removed language from one rule which had previously prohibited hard items to control the hair, including hair beads.

Softball rules change
Softball rules change(WRAL)

Also, head coverings worn for religious reasons will no longer require approval from state associations.

Nicole Pyles of Durham Hillside High School was told by two umpires on April 19 that she would either have to remove the beads or leave the senior-day game against in-town rival Jordan High School

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station
James Clark had served as S.C. State's president since 2016.
Trustees oust Clark as SC State president

Latest News

Six children tested positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, officials say.
Upstate YMCA pauses summer day camp program due to COVID-19 cases
The HAZMAT Team was canceled from the call prior to arrival.
Ammonia leak reported, quickly repaired at US Foods
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Heat continues, humidity brings a few storms into the mix
Daniel Robinson and the blue 2017 Jeep Renegade he was last seen driving.
SC man missing in Arizona, last seen leaving work June 23
Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station