McDonald’s adds tuition, child care to sweetened benefits in a bid to attract workers

CHICAGO, IL. (NBC Newschannel) - McDonald’s owners are adding perks such as child care and help covering tuition costs, as restaurants are struggling to hire enough workers.

The Wall Street Journal says franchisees, who own 95% of McDonald’s U.S. stores, aim to boost hourly pay, give workers paid time off and other benefits to draw people.

McDonald’s is making a multimillion dollar investment to back those efforts.

Labor has become one of the biggest challenges to the economic recovery, especially in service-heavy sectors that depend on a large number of workers.

