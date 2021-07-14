SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Lodi company launches supplements made entirely of human milk

But is it safe and effective in adults?
By Michelle Baik
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LODI, Wis. (WMTV) - Human milk— it’s the main ingredient in a Lodi-based company’s newest supplement.

Trulacta, according to its maker Adventa Bioscience, is designed to support whole-body health.

“The biggest question people have is ‘Ew,’ ‘Ick.’ But, at the end of the day, it’s truly what it does for the body,” CEO Christopher Tracy said.

“We call it ‘liquid gold.’ The first year of the baby’s life, they’re living off of this product. It’s developing their brain. It’s developing their nervous system, their gut, all parts of their body,” he said. “Putting it back into our bodies now, we’ve found significant benefits.”

Adventa officially launched the product on Tuesday after conducting a limited pre-clinical study last fall. The company said 84 percent of participants reported relief with gastrointestinal symptoms as well as improvements in sleep.

The company plans to start clinical trials next year.

Tracy admitted, there is little to no research of the benefits of human milk when consumed by adults. However, he also said human milk has been available through unregulated markets and sites. “Therefore it can be unsafe for humans to consume,” he said. “Our process removes bacteria and makes it safe to consume.”

“I would want to see a little bit more data,” Aaron Henkel, a naturopathic doctor at Madison’s Family Clinic of Natural Medicine, said. “I would definitely say that I don’t think it’s gonna hurt them at all. Obviously [if] they take it and they start having any GI upset, they would stop it.”

Henkel said a potential concern is the milk’s source.

Adventa said it works with milk banks, where donors are paid and made aware their milk can be used in different ways. Tracy said their milk is tested for drugs and diseases.

“Everything comes through breast milk— most things, drugs, caffeine, chocolate. A lot of moms know, ‘I have to be really careful when I’m feeding my baby,’ so when we’re looking at a company that’s put this into a capsule, we [have to] make sure that they’re really careful about the diet,” Henkel said.

According to Tracy, Adventa has partnered with the University of Wisconsin to research the effects of breast milk in adults.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to...
One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station
James Clark had served as S.C. State's president since 2016.
Trustees oust Clark as SC State president

Latest News

The HAZMAT Team was canceled from the call prior to arrival.
Ammonia leak reported, quickly repaired at US Foods
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Heat continues, humidity brings a few storms into the mix
Daniel Robinson and the blue 2017 Jeep Renegade he was last seen driving.
SC man missing in Arizona, last seen leaving work June 23
Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station
Human milk used for supplements
Human milk used for supplements