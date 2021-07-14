First Alert Forecast: Heat continues, humidity brings a few storms into the mix

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’ve got a case of the muggies this week and that looks to continue into the weekend!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Expect some patchy fog this morning.

· There’s more hot, humid weather through Friday into your weekend.

· Highs are expected in the low 90s today with a slight chance of showers and storms (20% chance).

· Highs will be in the low 90s Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers and storms (30% chance).

· Your weekend won’t be a washout, but showers and storms are possible Saturday (20% chance) and Sunday (30% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

High pressure moves west and lowers our chance of afternoon rain and storms to 20%. We cannot rule it out because of the heat, with temps in the low 90s and the high humidity. Winds are out of the southwest at 5-10mph.

The high pressure system moves east slightly Thursday which allows for a more southwest flow bringing our chances up for afternoon storms to 30%. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s. Not much changes Friday with another 30% chance of rain and thunder in the afternoon with low 90s once again.

Saturday the chance goes back down to 20% as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Morning lows are near 72 and highs reach the low 90s. As the front arrives we see our chance of rain go up to 30% Sunday, but it really stalls over the area and weakens.

However, it is strong enough to up our chances of rain Monday to 50%. With the additional cloud coverage our high temps are in the upper 80s.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (30%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

