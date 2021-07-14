First Alert Forecast: Tracking more heat and storms, even for your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more storms through your weekend. Next week, though, we’ll have a pattern change that will bring some slightly cooler weather our way.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are in your forecast (20-30%). Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

· Get ready for even more hot, humid weather through Friday into your weekend.

· Highs are expected in the low 90s Thursday with a chance of afternoon/evening showers and storms (30% chance).

· We’re expecting highs in the low 90s Friday with a chance of showers and storms (30% chance).

· Your weekend won’t be a washout, but showers and storms are possible Saturday (20% chance) and Sunday (40% chance). Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

· A cold front brings more showers and storms next week, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 80s Monday through Wednesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few evening showers and storms are possible (20-30%). Once we lose the heating of the day, the threat for rain will diminish.

Some patchy fog is possible overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s.

High pressure to our east will continue to impact our weather, giving way to more heat, humidity and storms.

Then, next week, we’ll see a pattern change.

On Thursday, we’ll see a few scattered showers and storms by afternoon and evening. Storm chances are back up to 30%. We’ll watch the radar closely for you. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

By Friday, we’ll see highs in the low 90s. A few storms are possible by afternoon and evening. Rain chances are around 30%.

We’re also tracking a few storms for your weekend. No washout is expected. Still, keep your umbrella nearby. Rain chances are around 20% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Next week, a slow-moving cold front will hang around the Midlands, giving way to scattered showers and storms.

Rain chances are around 40-50% Monday and Tuesday. As a result, our high temperatures will sink into the mid to upper 80s early next week.

Tonight: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Evening Storms Possible (20-30%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (50%). Highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 80s.

