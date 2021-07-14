SkyView
Tips lead to identity of man in child sexual exploitation case, FBI says

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A day after releasing a photo of a man the FBI said appeared in a video with a child victim of sexual exploitation, the agency says he has been identified.

FBI Special Agent Donald Wood said Thursday the man is in custody outside of South Carolina.

The man, whom the FBI labeled “John Doe 44,” was shown in a video with the child recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February. The data embedded in the video files indicated the files were produced prior to November of 2018, Wood said.

The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual...
The FBI says this man was shown in a video with a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.(FBI)

The FBI did not immediately release the man’s identity of say where he was in custody.

But Wood thanked media outlets for sharing the man’s photo, crediting the publicity about the photo for leading to the man’s identification.

The investigation into the videos is ongoing.

