Boy with cancer exchanges Post-it note art with hospital staff across the street

By KMBC Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Post-it notes boosted the spirits of a five-year-old boy with cancer as he and his family made them into art on his hospital window.

He soon started getting a kind of art show in return from the building across the way.

“What did we call our friends?” Liz Mixdorf asked.

“Our mystery friends,” her son Meyer Mixdorf replied.

Meyer spent more than six weeks total at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

His family started making art out of Post-it notes on his window as a way to cheer him up.

Then one day they appeared on a window at a different hospital across the street.

“Just doing something fun,” Johnna Schindlbeck, an employee at Truman Medical Center, said.

Staff at the Truman Medical Center noticed Meyer’s artwork, so they started returning the favor.

“There are children over there, and I don’t know what they’re going through, and if I can make them smile a little bit, that’s all that mattered,” Cheryl Grey, an employee at Truman Medical Center, said.

With Meyer on the eighth floor at one hospital and the staff on the eighth floor at another, it became a frequent Post-it note art show.

“Every morning he would hop out of bed. As soon as someone would switch them, he knew,” Liz Mixdorf said.

For weeks, the two sides exchanged pictures and messages.

“Other patients on the floor enjoyed them as well,” she said.

The artwork made Meyer smile through a situation where it can be hard to find one.

“We’d love to say that he is cancer-free, and I hope I can be able to see that soon,” Liz Mixdorf said.

Meyer checked of Children’s Mercy, and he and his family got to meet staff that matched them Post-it for Post-it. As he left, Meyer made sure to leave one final note: “C-U later, thanks.”

Meyer and his family are heading home to Arkansas where they’ll wait to hear back about his final scans.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

