Ammonia leak reported, quickly repaired at US Foods

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An ammonia leak was reported at US Foods off Long’s Pond Road in Lexington Wednesday morning.

According to Lexington County Public Information Officer Jessica Imbimbo, the leak was located on the roof of the facility and was minor.

Imbimbo says the US Foods maintenance department had the leak repaired before fire crews arrived and the HAZMAT unit was cancelled from the call prior to arrival.

