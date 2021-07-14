2 more arrested in murder of Richmond County man

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day the remains of a murdered Richmond County man were identified, authorities made two more arrests in the case.

A few days ago, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office had arrested Aubra “AJ” Dunbar Jr., 28, Hezekiah Croney, 24, and D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite, 17, in connection with the murder of Alfonzo Green, who’d been missing for days. Authorities allege they killed Green at 561 Ballpark Road in Barnwell County.

On Wednesday morning, the agency said two more people were arrested Tuesday in the case: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and Terrionna Marie Hartwell from Gaston.

Both were apprehended in Columbia by members of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division fugitive team, Richland Sheriff’s Office, Lexington Sheriff’s Office and Barnwell Sheriff’s Office. Both are charged with murder and conspiracy, authorities said.

Authorities had launched a dayslong search for Green in the area after his girlfriend reported him missing. Then remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Allendale County and sent to Newberry for an autopsy and to be identified.

On Tuesday, they were confirmed as Green’s, according to Barnwell County Coroner Denise Gibson, who worked with her counterpart in Allendale County on the case.

The investigation is ongoing, but no further arrests are expected at this time, the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Victim, at left: Alfonzo Green. Suspects, top row: Joseph Keyshawn Freeman from Barnwell and Terrionna Marie Hartwell> Suspcts, bottom row: Hezzy Croney, Audra Dunbar Jr., D’Angelo Tyrone Moffite. (WRDW)

Green, 48, was last seen June 27.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of Walton Way just after 1 p.m. June 28 after Green’s girlfriend reported him missing.

She said that on June 26 around 4 p.m., Green asked her to take his nephew to Waynesboro.

Green said that while she was gone, he was going to town in Augusta, according to a report from deputies. Despite saying that, he apparently traveled to Barnwell County, because that’s where his car was seen.

The sheriff’s agency called in helicopters, search dogs and deputies to search for Green. The family even put up a $10,000 reward. But now that reward will go unclaimed, as family and friends prepare for a funeral instead. It’s not the ending they hoped for.

Unclear is whether there’s any connection to that fact that Green’s son turned himself in as a murder suspect in Barnwell County just a day after Green went missing. The son, Shondell Green, 18, is accused of killing Eddie Mathis, also on Ballpark Road.

