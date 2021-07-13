SkyView
Talkin’ Trash Tuesday: How to be part of the Fort Jackson Passage Cleanup

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In today’s Talkin’ Trash Tuesday, an invitation for you to head to the Palmetto Trail and join in on the Fort Jackson Passage Cleanup.

Mary Roe is the executive director of the Palmetto Conservation Foundation. And Sarah Lyles is the executive director of Palmetto Pride. They joined WIS Midday to talk about the need for volunteers to keep our state’s picturesque trails free of litter.

The Fort Jackson Passage Cleanup is this Friday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. on the Palmetto Trail. Gather at Gate 5 off Leesburg Road in Columbia. Be sure to sign the online waiver form ahead of time.

Details on the Fort Jackson Passage Cleanup: https://www.palmettopride.org/event/fort-jackson-passage-cleanup/

Details on the Palmetto Trail: https://palmettoconservation.org/palmetto-trail/

Online waiver form: https://www.palmettopride.org/assumption-of-risk-and-release-form/

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

