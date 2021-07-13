SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds

Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds
Stroller gets caught in ride at Carowinds(Heather Baker | Heather Baker)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An empty stroller got caught in a ride at Carowinds before falling off a short time later.

Heather Baker sent WBTV video of the incident, which shows the stroller hooked on the bottom of a swing ride.

There was no child in the stroller and no one was hurt. Baker says the ride attendant didn’t notice at first, but ended up stopping the ride after the stroller fell off.

Carowinds released the following statement in response to the incident:

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Governor suspends SC mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

Latest News

Tyler Tolbert stealing bases
VIDEO: Fireflies’ Tolbert is lightning fast on the basepaths
Lee Grant Moody, 42, faces charges of hit and run with death and hit and run with great bodily...
Man driving U-Haul arrested after deadly hit-and-run crash in Orangeburg
Prison officials say the devices represent the greatest security threat behind bars.
FCC gives state prisons tech options to quash cellphones
Jason Michael Wyatt, Jr., was charged.
Woman held at gunpoint and bound with duct tape manages to call 911 and get help
Officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on the...
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington