SC man missing in Arizona, last seen leaving work June 23

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BUCKEYE, AZ (WIS) - The Buckeye Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a South Carolina man who has been reported missing in Arizona.

Officials say 24-year-old Daniel Robinson was last seen driving away from his job site in the desert area west of Sun Valley Parkway on June 23.

According to police, Robinson did not tell anyone where he was going or why he was leaving.

On July 9, the Arizona Civil Air Patrol assisted police with an extensive search by air and land. However, no signs of Robinson or his vehicle, a blue 2017 Jeep Renegade, were found.

Robinson is described as a 5′8 Black male that weighs 165 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes, and is missing part of his forearm including his hand.

Robinson graduated from the College of Charleston three years ago with a major in Archaeology. He moved to Arizona to temporarily work for Matrix New World Engineering.

Anyone with information about Daniel’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Buckeye Police Department at 623-349-6400 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

SC governor praises programs keeping 78% of inmates from returning to prison
Swansea has an interim leader, but town council faces questions on what's next
