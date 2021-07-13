Richland 2 hosting vaccine clinic for students 12 and over

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Education leaders with Richland School District Two have announced it will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students who are 12 and older.

Nurses with Prisma Health will be administering the Pfizer vaccine at drive-thru clinics located at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation.

The first dose of the vaccine will be given on July 24 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The second dose will be given on August 14 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Students will receive free school supplies when they come back for their second dose.

The vaccine will also be available for other eligible individuals who live in the same household as the Richland Two student(s).

For more information, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/richland2vaccineclinic.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.