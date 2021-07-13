SkyView
Police look to identify man accused of stealing American flags in Lexington

Officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on the morning of July 12.(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Police in Lexington County are asking for the public’s assistance in helping identify a man who they believe has stolen multiple American flags in the Town of Lexington.

According to Chief Terrence Green, officers began responding to numerous thefts that occurred in the Wellesley neighborhood on Ginny Lane on the morning of July 12.

It was reported to officers that eight American flags, along with a decorative yard flag, had been stolen with the first incident happening on June 25. Seven additional incidents occurred during the early morning hours of July 11 and July 12, officials say.

The subject involved in these incidents is believed to be a male, unknown race, with short dark hair and a full beard. He was seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt, shorts, and slide sandals with socks. The subject may have been driving a dark in color Honda CRV.

Anyone with information, or additional security video footage to share, is asked to contact Detective Voravudhi at 803-358-1514. Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or at midlandscrimestoppers.com.

