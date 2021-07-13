SkyView
Pair of Gamecock pitchers selected on day 3 of the MLB Draft

The Gamecocks ended the draft with eight current players and three signees selected.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - University of South Carolina pitchers Daniel Lloyd and Julian Bosnic were selected on day three of the 2021 MLB First-Year Player Draft Tuesday afternoon in Denver.

Lloyd, who is a three-year pitcher at Carolina, made 23 appearances for the Garnet and Black in 2021, recording two saves with a 3.07 ERA. He struck out 42 batters in 41 innings pitched and had a .206 opponent’s batting average. He struck out four in three innings of relief, picking up a save in an NCAA Regional win over Virginia on June 4. He also earned the save in a win over Missouri on April 10, striking out a pair in four innings of relief. Lloyd has 88 career strikeouts in 79.1 innings pitched.

Bosnic, a three-year pitcher for the Gamecocks, was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA and four saves in 50.2 innings pitched for Carolina this past season. He struck out 78 batters in 50.2 innings pitched and held opponents to a .133 batting average. He set a program record with eight consecutive strikeouts in a win over Dayton on February 21. He earned the win vs. Mercer on March 7, striking out nine in 5.2 innings of work. Bosnic picked up the win against Virginia in the NCAA Regional on June 4 and had seven strikeouts in the SEC Tournament game against Alabama on May 25.

Gamecock signee Drew Baker was picked in the 11th round (325th selection) by the Philadelphia Phillies.

South Carolina selections in the 2021 MLB Draft include:

CB-A (34) Cooper Kinney* Tampa Bay Rays

5 (141) Brett Kerry Los Angeles Angels

5 (149) Brady Allen Miami Marlins

5 (150) Thomas Farr Cincinnati Reds

8 (240) Hunter Parks* Cincinnati Reds

9 (267) Brannon Jordan Milwaukee Brewers

10 (291) Andrew Peters Los Angeles Angels

10 (297) Wes Clarke Milwaukee Brewers

11 (325) Drew Baker* Philadelphia Phillies

14 (407) Daniel Lloyd Baltimore Orioles

16 (476) Julian Bosnic San Francisco Giants

