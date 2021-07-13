One of South Carolina’s largest breweries coming to Columbia in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Calling all craft beer drinkers. Sometime in the next two years, North Main Street in Columbia will become home to Peak Drift Brewing, one of the largest breweries in the entire state.

Construction is already underway on what could soon be one of the Midlands top destinations to grab a beer.

“Everyone says 2022, maybe early 2023, that’s so far away but we have been working on this for five plus years now,” said Co-owner Sarah Middleton.

The complex will include multiple dining areas, outdoor seating, basketball courts and a stage for live performances.

“Its going to be a lot of greenery, it going to be a lot of organic ingredients being used, a little local ingredients,” added Middleton.

The business will be partially owned by Sarah Middleton and her brother Greg. The beer will also be made by a woman brew master, making Peak Drift Brewing an outlier in the industry.

“10% of all craft beer in the US is produced by women and my goal is lets increase that to the highest we can,” said Middleton.

That’s something South Carolina’s Lt. Governor is excited about.

“Another great woman owned business right here in south Carolina,” said Lt. Governor Pamela Evette. “You Know South Carolina ranks #4 in women owned business nationwide so its something we should be very proud of at the top of a very good list.”

