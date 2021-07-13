SkyView
Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States

By Katherine Phillips and Nick Doria
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – More people are calling Myrtle Beach home every day.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Myrtle Beach No. 1 in its list of fastest-growing places in the United States for 2021-22.

Myrtle Beach was the only location outside of the state of Florida to make the top ten.

The rankings were determined based on the net migration of each metro area, which is measured by the growth or decline of the population over the past five years, the publication announced.

In response to the ranking, the city of Myrtle Beach said on Facebook Tuesday, “Our millions of visitors have long known what a great destination Myrtle Beach is. Now, many of them are becoming permanent residents because of all that Myrtle Beach has to offer!”

Connecticut native Kristine Paradis is just one of the many new residents skyrocketing the Myrtle Beach area to the top of the report on fastest growing places across the country.

“I’ve moved here July 1 So I’ve only been here 12 days,” Paradis said.

Paradis said after living in Connecticut her whole life, she needed a change of pace and focused in on Myrtle Beach.

“I liked the beaches, I liked the location, it’s not super hot Florida, and also for work reasons it worked out well,” she added.

With all the growth, it can put some pressure on existing neighborhoods and roads. But Myrtle Beach native and real estate agent Jamie Broadhurst says growth can be exciting if done right.

“I think growth is inevitable but we think about and understand, and grow in a manner that’s going to accommodate those who live here and those who are going to move,” he said.

Myrtle Beach was also ranked the second-best place to live in South Carolina by U.S. News & World Report for 2021-22, with Spartanburg taking home the top spot.

For more on the U.S. News & World Report rankings, click here.

