Mother, son arrested in connection with armed robbery of gas station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a mother and her son in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station.

The son, 18-year-old Direko Thomas, has been charged with armed robbery and larceny.

The mother, 39-year-old Simeko Thomas, has been charged with obstruction of justice.

Around 2 a.m., Tuesday morning, deputies were dispatched to the CK Mart on Broad River Road after receiving reports about a robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that a man wearing a McDonald’s uniform entered the store, stated that he had a gun, and threatened the clerk.

Surveillance video revealed that the man stole several lottery tickets but fleeing the scene. It also showed the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was later located at a McDonald’s on the 1700 block of Broad River Road. Deputies made contact with the manager, Simeko Thomas, but she refused to cooperate.

RCSD’s Special Response Team responded to the scene after the suspect barricaded himself inside the restaurant and his mother refused to let deputies in or any employees out.

After negotiations, employees were released from the restaurant and deputies entered the building. Simeko Thomas was then taken into custody.

The robbery suspect, Direko Thomas, was also taken into custody after being found hiding in the attic.

Both mother and son are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

