SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

MONEY MATTERS: How to earn the most on your checking and savings accounts

By Leland Pinder
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, with interest rates so low what are ways we can earn the most on our checking and savings accounts as we manage our day-to-day finances?

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says, with your checking account, focus on costs rather than interest.

“Dig in deep into fees for things like balance transfers, minimum balances, ATM fees ... I’d also limit the amount of checking accounts that you have across multiple banks so you can keep better track of all these fees,” Bradley said.

The Columbia based financial expert says savings accounts are where you can really make a little money, but he cautions people against “gimmick rates”. He says look for a bank that has a long-term track record of good interest rates. Multiple factors play into deciding which bank is good for you. Some things to consider, include location, online app options, your lending needs, and reviews.

“Every bank has negative reviews. You want to look at them in totality and not just cherry-pick one or two bad reviews, " said Bradley.

For more information visit www.capitalcityfinancialpartners.com

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

L-R: Heather Smith and Ashley Hagins
2 arrested on narcotics-related charges during traffic stop, police say
The CPD Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.
SC police officer penalized for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle
Swansea Mayor Jerald Sanders was indicted on charges of embezzlement of public funds and...
Governor suspends SC mayor indicted on embezzlement, misconduct charges
Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham talks during an interview with The Associated Press about his...
Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC
The victim was shot in the lower body but is expected to be fine, said officers.
Officers respond to shooting at Hilton Garden Inn Columbia/Harbison

Latest News

MONEY MATTERS: How to earn the most on your checking and savings accounts
MONEY MATTERS: How to earn the most on your checking and savings accounts
Money Matters: Is having pet insurance a good idea?
Money Matters: Is having pet insurance a good idea?
How do you find the best policy and save money?
Money Matters: Is having pet insurance a good idea?
MONEY MATTERS: Over 50 & Considering Divorce
MONEY MATTERS: Over 50 & Considering Divorce