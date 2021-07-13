MONEY MATTERS: How to earn the most on your checking and savings accounts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Right now, with interest rates so low what are ways we can earn the most on our checking and savings accounts as we manage our day-to-day finances?

Josh Bradley of Capital City Financial Partners says, with your checking account, focus on costs rather than interest.

“Dig in deep into fees for things like balance transfers, minimum balances, ATM fees ... I’d also limit the amount of checking accounts that you have across multiple banks so you can keep better track of all these fees,” Bradley said.

The Columbia based financial expert says savings accounts are where you can really make a little money, but he cautions people against “gimmick rates”. He says look for a bank that has a long-term track record of good interest rates. Multiple factors play into deciding which bank is good for you. Some things to consider, include location, online app options, your lending needs, and reviews.

“Every bank has negative reviews. You want to look at them in totality and not just cherry-pick one or two bad reviews, " said Bradley.

